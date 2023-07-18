West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

PRE-PARADE: West Seattle Big Band’s annual Concert in the Park

July 18, 2023 9:16 pm
For many years, on the Tuesday before the West Seattle Grand Parade, the West Seattle Big Band has performed its free Concert in the Park. Tonight was the night!

The concert has several connections to Saturday’s parade – for one, the parade sponsors the concert (which was long part of the now-defunct summer-long Hi-Yu Festival). For two, WS Big Band director Jim Edwards (above left) is a longtime parade coordinator – these days with more of an emeritus role, while coordination is led by his daughter Michelle Edwards, a WSBB musician too:

Post-pandemic, the concert has had a new venue, High Point Commons Park, where the WSBB presented its program tonight.

The organization is more than a quarter-century old, with a mission of supporting students – donating its time and earnings to support school-music programs.

P.S. As for the parade – our previews of what and who you’ll see start tomorrow!

2 Replies to "PRE-PARADE: West Seattle Big Band's annual Concert in the Park"

  • Peterman July 18, 2023 (9:41 pm)
    Was there another concert this evening down at Lincoln Park?

    • WSB July 18, 2023 (10:02 pm)
      Yes, that was in our morning “what’s happening today/tonight” list and our calendar, the weekly – during this month – West Seattle Community Orchestras “play along in the park” concert

