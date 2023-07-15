HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2!

Lots of people already here in The Junction as the second day of West Seattle Summer Fest begins:

That’s the latest view from the city traffic cam right over Walk All Ways, where we’re in the Info Booth all festival long. Besides info, this is also where you’ll find festival merch, and local organizations:

Left to right above, from SPD, community-service officers Phil and Janice with crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer. Find out what CSOs can help with, and/or talk with Jennifer about Night Out (coming up August 1st). And if you’re accompanied by a young festivalgoer, ask about Emery the Emergency Penguin … In Junction Plaza Park, the West Side Stage has performances today and tomorrow, starting with New Age Flamenco at 11 am, a few minutes away; the Main Stage, on California north of Oregon (by the post office), gets going at noon with a showcase by Mode Music (WSB sponsor). … Assisting with the Kids’ Area today is Hope Lutheran School – go say hi to Melanie and Sally: