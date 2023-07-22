CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle rower, 14, wins national championship

Proud mom Stephanie Jordan reports that her daughter Claire Gordon is a national champion! Claire “earned a gold medal in the U17 Women’s 4+ at the 2023 USRowing Summer National Championships last weekend – she rowed stroke seat for the U19 Selection Development team. Claire also won a bronze medal in the Women’s U23 8+, which is particularly cool because she’s just 14!” Claire will be a West Seattle High School sophomore this year, after finishing her freshman year remotely from Ohio, where she was training. Stephanie tells us more about Claire:

-She rows 6 days a week during the Fall and Spring seasons at Green Lake. -She earned a silver medal as NW Junior Regionals in the Women’s JV 8+ in May and competed with the Green Lake Varsity 8+ boat at Junior nationals in Sarasota last month. -Her results this season earned her one of 44 spots at the U19 Selection Development camp (part of the Olympic Development Program), where she trained for 4 weeks with rowers from across the United States -Claire tried rowing two summers ago at the encouragement of her older brother William, who is also a NW Youth Regional gold medalist in the Men’s 4V 8+, and a junior at WSHS

William also rows for Green Lake, Stephanie tells us, a program managed through Seattle Parks. Green Lake is also the site of the next regatta on August 5th. P.S. You can see Claire’s race in this video.