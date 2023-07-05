West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Firework blamed for High Point fire that burned close to homes

July 5, 2023 3:25 pm
3:25 PM: Another brush-fire response – and this time it’s big enough that Seattle Fire has just upgraded it to “brush fire major.” It was described as at least 30 feet by 40 feet, in the 5900 block of High Point Drive. It’s near the pond, firefighters are telling dispatch.

3:30 PM: Added the photo above, from Erik O, who says this was sparked by “a large firework.”

3:34 PM: They’re getting a handle on it, so dismissing some of the response. Side note – we covered a similar fire in this spot, this time of year, eight years ago.

3:45 PM: If you’re in the area and noticing a helicopter, that’s just the helicopter that local TV stations share.

4:45 PM: The fire is extinguished but burned perilously close to homes, as photos shared by commenters show. (And the one added above, from Tori.) We’re there checking into the aftermath too.

4:58 PM: The charred slope is extensive – that’s the best we could do to show how extensive.

17 Replies to "UPDATE: Firework blamed for High Point fire that burned close to homes"

  • Stefanie July 5, 2023 (3:31 pm)
    We live right down the street- heard the firework and a few minutes later the fire trucks came by. 

    • Longfellow Creek July 5, 2023 (3:45 pm)
      That’s what I was literally saying to my daughter now a chopper is circling around

    • Stefanie July 5, 2023 (3:47 pm)
      Looks to be under control now 

  • Rick Farfalle July 5, 2023 (3:34 pm)
    I can confirm I heard a large firework go off about 40minutes ago. I wish we had the resources to enforce firework restrictions in the city. The PNW is always a powder keg around the Fourth of July. 

    • John July 5, 2023 (3:53 pm)
      “I wish we had the resources to enforce firework restrictions in the city”.       Definitely agree!

    • Alki July 5, 2023 (4:54 pm)
      Maybe we could procure some of those resources by starting to actually enforce and issue/collect fines.  It could be a virtuous cycle. 

  • Leelee July 5, 2023 (3:36 pm)
    I live in high point. A few blocks from the pond. Fireworks have been going off in the little parks in this neighborhood for days, and late at night/early am hours too.hopefully this is a wake up call to everyone lighting them off.

  • Midi July 5, 2023 (3:42 pm)
    I live a block away – heard several large fireworks going off, then silence, followed by the siren of the firetruck. <sigh> And now a helicopter

    • WSB July 5, 2023 (3:44 pm)
      Just the shared TV helicopter.

  • Susan July 5, 2023 (3:43 pm)
    Fire response showed up within minutes of that fire cracker going off. Kudos to our first responders.

  • George T July 5, 2023 (3:43 pm)
    When that area was under development with the new housing construction I recall a large-ish fire also started by fireworks. The parade of sirens going past my house near Camp Long woke me up in the middle of the night.

  • Katrina N. July 5, 2023 (3:53 pm)
    I live right next to the pond and made the 911 call. Our building evacuated and crews are working now to suppress all burned areas. It seems the last of the crews are finishing suppression and packing up. Thank you SFD for the quick response and keeping us all safe <3

  • Daniel July 5, 2023 (3:55 pm)
    Live right above it and heard extremely loud close fire works, then got nearly smoked out after. The fire also went up the side nearly touching a large condo building above, it’s all scorched.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ July 5, 2023 (3:57 pm)
    People need to start heeding the Fire Danger Warnings.. All the fires last night and now this.. We are Asked/Told NOT to do it, but some are so entitled to still light off fireworks. THEY ARE ILLEGAL IN SEATTLE!!! This time a park and grass, next time another persons house… Stop being selfish. Learn to celebrate a new way..

  • Midi July 5, 2023 (4:01 pm)
    Just walked down, this was indeed big and within feet of several houses. Props to the quick response of firemen, and police now also here

  • KSJ July 5, 2023 (4:05 pm)
    Thank you to our fire fighters. They must be exhausted in this heat, and after the constant brush fire calls yesterday. 

  • Katrina July 5, 2023 (4:28 pm)
    Several years ago a house that was under construction less than a block down the hill from there burned down due to fireworks. When will people learn. 

