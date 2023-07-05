UPDATE: Firework blamed for High Point fire that burned close to homes

3:25 PM: Another brush-fire response – and this time it’s big enough that Seattle Fire has just upgraded it to “brush fire major.” It was described as at least 30 feet by 40 feet, in the 5900 block of High Point Drive. It’s near the pond, firefighters are telling dispatch.

3:30 PM: Added the photo above, from Erik O, who says this was sparked by “a large firework.”

3:34 PM: They’re getting a handle on it, so dismissing some of the response. Side note – we covered a similar fire in this spot, this time of year, eight years ago.

3:45 PM: If you’re in the area and noticing a helicopter, that’s just the helicopter that local TV stations share.

4:45 PM: The fire is extinguished but burned perilously close to homes, as photos shared by commenters show. (And the one added above, from Tori.) We’re there checking into the aftermath too.

4:58 PM: The charred slope is extensive – that’s the best we could do to show how extensive.