BIZNOTE: 2 additions at Admiral Theater

July 5, 2023 6:21 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Thanks for the tips – Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) has added two new features:

MOMMY MATINEES: Fridays at 10 am, The Admiral has added special early, less-loud shows of selected movies from their current lineup, with babies and young children welcome. This is actually a comeback for a feature that the theater offered pre-pandemic – not just for mommies but for anybody caring for a very young child.

R.CUPS: As mentioned on the marquee, The Admiral is now offering beverages in reusable r.Cups – one of the first theaters in the nation to do so: “r.Cups are collected, washed, sanitized, then used again & again & again. r.Cups can be used hundreds of times!”

P.S. If you’re considering a movie to get out of the heat, The Admiral is air-conditioned.

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: 2 additions at Admiral Theater"

  • LyndaB July 5, 2023 (8:55 pm)
    Glad to see the reusable cups.  How cool!

