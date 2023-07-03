3 notes from Morgan Junction

Quick notes from West Seattle’s southernmost “junction”:

MoCA’S NEW WEBSITE: The Morgan Community Association has relaunched its website at morganjunction.org after a hiatus. There you’ll find info about the group and upcoming Morgan-area events.

QUARTERLY MEETING NEXT WEEK: One of the events you can find out about is the quarterly MoCA meeting, set for 7 pm Wednesday, July 19th. It’ll happen online, and you’ll be able to find connection info here (as well as in our event calendar) pre-meeting. The agenda so far includes business and redevelopment updates, officer elections, and City Council candidates.

TAKEN THE PARK ADDITION SURVEY YET? Seattle Parks published a reminder today about its survey for the yet-to-be-developed addition to Morgan Junction Park. We first told you about the survey last month; it’s open until the end of the month. The park expansion was designed since four years ago, but since then, other community interest has bubbled up, particularly the desire for skating space. So the short survey asks what potential design elements you’d prioritize.