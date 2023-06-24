Skating at Morgan Junction Park’s expansion site? Survey time

Will skating officially be in the Morgan Junction Park expansion‘s future? Last Sunday during the Morgan Junction Community Festival, community volunteers talked about it with visitors – and hosted a Build-A-Board station. Josh Radick sent photos and tells WSB, “We were able to build and distribute 15 complete skateboards, 10 skateboard decks, and countless wheel and bearing combos to kids in the community!”

Also at the festival was Seattle Parks, talking to visitors about the site. Josh notes, “The voting on-site indicated that there is definitely an interest to have skateboarding included at Morgan Junction, along with a slew of other active space options for our community.”

Now it’s time for online opinion sampling – Parks promised to launch an online survey after the festival, and it went live at week’s end. The survey features elements from the original design from the site – and new ones like the possibility of accommodating skating – and asks you to pick three you’d like to see. Go here to answer the survey.

Meantime, the site – which previously held a mini-mart and dry cleaner – is due for soil cleanup starting later this year, and park development in 2025. As for the skating advocates, Radick tells WSB, “We hope to do more build-a-board events this summer.”