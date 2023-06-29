WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 13 notes!

(Reader photo – seals seen off Seola)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 11 am online meeting starts with a discussion of reproductive-care issues, then guest speaker at 11:45, WSB editor Tracy Record. All welcome – email WSDW’s Ann Martin for the link, martinhtam@gmail.com.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL’S OPENING DAY: Noon-6:30 pm, first day of the season. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), NWTXBBQ will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

COOKING CLASS: Learn about potato salad at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 5 pm – details in our calendar listing.

CONCERT TRUCK: The Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s Concert Truck comes to the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus at 6000 16th SW) for a free concert, 6 pm.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: Opening night for the new musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

There’s even more in our calendar!