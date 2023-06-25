WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

It’s the first Sunday of summer. Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN TOUR – SOLD OUT: Just an FYI that today’s the annual West Seattle Garden Tour, 9 am-5 pm, but if you don’t have a ticket, it’s too late – they sold out far in advance.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

SOUL SPA: Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours, 10 am-2 pm: “a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini-sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!”

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day, except for chilly/cloudy days. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

PEACE POLE DEDICATION: 12:15 pm outside Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), all welcome.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second Sunday of the season for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

PASTRY POP-UP: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) hosts Pastry Boy for a sweet pop-up, 2-5 pm.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. See our calendar listing for info on this month’s topic!

FREE YOGA CLASS: 6 pm outside Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW), presented by Dragonfly. Donations accepted, as explained here; go here to register.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!