West Seattle, Washington

09 Friday

55℉

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Here’s the last-day list

June 9, 2023 6:52 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Summer vacation has begun for at least one local school, and for many others, it’s just days away. In case you’ve wondered, we looked up the last-day-of-school dates – here’s what we found via online calendars:

TODAY (June 9): Summit Atlas
TUESDAY (June 13): Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
WEDNESDAY (June 14): Our Lady of Guadalupe
THURSDAY (June 15): Westside School (WSB sponsor)
NEXT FRIDAY (June 16): Highline Public Schools, Holy Family, Holy Rosary, Tilden School, Vashon Island School District
JUNE 30: Seattle Public Schools

Note that for most schools, the last day is a shortened day, so you’ll see activity outside the usual scheduled hours.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Here's the last-day list"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.