WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Farewell to Alki Elementary after 111 years

After school was out for the day, it was time for memories at Alki Elementary, soon to be rebuilt after 111 years. People with connections to the school past and present, and other interested community members, were welcomed inside for a two-hour open house to say farewell.

Visitors were invited to write messages on the lunch-room wall:

The last day of school in the old building is Friday, June 30th; during two years of construction, Alki will hold classes at the former Schmitz Park Elementary.