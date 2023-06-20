West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Silverado; abandoned/vandalized F-350

June 20, 2023 6:05 pm
Both of these reports are from Ty in North Delridge, whose truck was stolen:

My truck was stolen sometime on 6/16/23. It is a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4×4, license plate C78292T. There are cracks on the rear fender on the passenger side. Police report # 23-168808

Shortly after that report, Ty sent this:

I ran across this truck down from my block. It’s a F350 FX4. There aren’t any plates and it’s been vandalized. It’s just south of Juneau and 26th Ave SW across from the Seattle City Light substation.

