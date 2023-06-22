WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: SSC’s Northwest Wine Academy burglarized

(WSB photos)

Just before 9 pm, a 911 caller told police the Northwest Wine Academy on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus had just been broken into. We got a tip shortly thereafter and went over. Police said it was NOT a crash-grab – the burglar(s) broke the door glass some other way to get in.

Listening to the archived audio on this one, police described the burglar(s)’ vehicle as a silver Honda sedan and said it sounded similar to a “Subway burglary” also under investigation; checking the call log, we note a break-in reported a bit earlier in the evening in the 6700 block of West Marginal Way SW, where there is indeed a Subway. Meantime, no word on what might have been taken from the Wine Academy – we’ll follow up with SSC tomorrow.