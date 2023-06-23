VIDEO: Ayron Jones returns to West Seattle to rock Easy Street Records

First time we saw Ayron Jones was during the 2015 Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series, when he and his band The Way played an impressive set. The ensuing eight years have seen him rise to rock ‘n’ roll heights, with a #1 song and world touring, and tonight he was back in West Seattle – his former home neighborhood – for an album release party at Easy Street Records. It wasn’t billed as a concert – but Jones, his mighty guitar, and friends took to the stage:

You might recall Jones’ previous gig at Easy Street – playing “Star-Spangled Banner” atop the store van during the huge West Seattle Junction Black Lives Matter rally in June 2020. Looking ahead, he’s about to head out on tour again. His new album “Chronicles of the Kid” is of course available through Easy Street.