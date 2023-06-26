TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, June 26th, just one week and one day until the Fourth of July!

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:13 am; sunset will be at 9:11 pm.

(Sunday’s sunset, photographed by Marc Milrod)

STILL IN SCHOOL

Seattle Public Schools classes continue through this Friday (June 30).

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, with trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions possible.

Water Taxi – The West Seattle WT is on its regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Vashon Island is down to one slip at the north terminal today and tomorrow, 6 am-6 pm both days, as repairs are made – meantime, see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!