West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

71℉

UPDATE: Crash at 24th/Roxbury

June 12, 2023 7:49 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

7:49 PM: A 2-car crash is blocking westbound Roxbury and 24th where they intersect.!SFD and SPD are on scene. We are told no one was seriously hurt.

8:10 PM: Metro is routing RapidRide H off Roxbury in this area until it’s cleared.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Crash at 24th/Roxbury"

  • H20K9 June 12, 2023 (8:44 pm)
    Reply

    Just when I was ready to get rid of my car.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.