SCHOOLS: Invitation for well-wishes as Lafayette Elementary teacher prepares to retire

In the waning days of the school year, some longtime educators are not getting ready just for summer, but for the endless summer of retirement. That applies to one at Lafayette Elementary for whom colleagues are organizing a “fond farewell” and hoping you can help:

Did you or your child attend Lafayette Elementary and have Cindy Adams as a teacher? After over 30 years of teaching, she will be retiring. Please help us wish her a fond farewell and thank you for all of her years of teaching. Students and families, past and present, are invited to send cards, art, poems to the front office to be compiled to send as a surprise to her by June 29th.

Please feel free to email your letter to bjjones1@seattleschools.org and we will print it out. Or mail your letter to Lafayette Elementary (2645 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116) addressed to Cindy Adams c/o Brooke Jones. Thanks so much!