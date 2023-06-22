ROAD-WORK ALERT: ‘Deteriorated’ Delridge Way bus lane to be repaired soon

Max sent that photo after spotting city workers today along Delridge between Dakota and Genesee, where multiple readers have noticed a section of southbound bus lane long blocked off. Will it finally be fixed? Yes, says SDOT, whose spokesperson Ethan Bergerson explained that what Max saw “was an SDOT crew meeting on location in preparation for upcoming repairs.” He added these details:

We expect to begin construction to repair the southbound bus lane of Delridge Way SW between SW Dakota St and SW Genesee within the next three weeks and complete the repairs by the end of August.

Vehicles will be rerouted to the eastern side of the street with at least one lane of travel in each direction when work is occurring. This detour will typically be in effect 24 hours a day from Thursdays through Sundays on the weeks when construction is occurring (there may be weeks when construction does not occur if crews are responding to other projects throughout the city). The sidewalks will remain open at all times.

This project will replace about 460 feet of concrete in the southbound bus lane and also repair a small number of damaged areas in the southbound general purpose lanes. Crews will demolish and remove the existing concrete panels, and repave them with full-depth concrete thick enough to withstand the anticipated bus traffic. This solution will last much longer than temporary asphalt patchwork, but also takes several weeks to complete.

We are also considering a small number of additional repairs in the northbound lanes. Any repairs in the northbound lanes would be completed sometime after the southbound repairs are completed (this has not been scheduled yet).

SDOT is partnering with King County Metro to fund this project. This block was not repaved as part of the recent RapidRide H project because at the time that project was being designed it was anticipated that Sound Transit would most likely rebuild this block as a part of their West Seattle light rail extension. However, we are performing these repairs now due to the deteriorated pavement conditions and because it now appears most likely that Sound Transit’s West Seattle light rail alignment would shift to another location.