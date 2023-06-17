PRIDE: Volunteer duo decks West Seattle Junction with flags

(WSB photo)

In advance of tonight’s Pridefest, the heart of the West Seattle Junction is decked with more than four dozen rainbow flags. Alex Garcia, who is producing Pridefest, sent photos and word of the volunteer duo who put them all up this afternoon:

(This photo and next, courtesy Alex Garcia) At noon Billy Conwell (Admiral Pub) and Phil Tavel put up all 49 pride flags in the Junction ahead of the West Seattle Pride events.

While this is the first year for Pridefest – which starts at 6 pm and spans seven venues during the evening – it’s not the first for the flags. The West Seattle Junction Association first placed them in 2019 after an “adopt-a-flag” fundraising campaign.