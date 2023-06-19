PRIDE: Self-defense seminar Friday at Combat Arts Academy

One of the Pride events yet to come in West Seattle is happening Friday in North Delridge – a self-defense seminar. If you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement:

We are organizing an LGBTQ+ Pride Self-Defense Seminar, scheduled to take place on 6/23/2023 at 7 pm.

The seminar aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to learn valuable self-defense techniques from instructors who are also part of the community. We believe that self-defense skills are essential for empowerment, and this event aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and confidence to feel safer in their daily lives.

In addition to empowering our community, we have chosen to make this event donation-based to support a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lambert House in Capitol Hill, a local organization that provides housing for transitioning youth. By attending and making a donation, participants will not only enhance their personal safety but also contribute to the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in need.

The seminar will be held at Combat Arts Academy, located at 5050 Delridge Way SW. We have selected this venue for its commitment to creating an inclusive environment and providing a suitable space for our event.

After the seminar, we have organized a special gathering for participants at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW). As a gesture of support, Ounces has graciously offered our group a $1 off deal on drinks and reserved space for us to socialize and celebrate the strength and unity of the community.