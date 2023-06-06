MISSING: Have you seen Meg?

Meg is a West Seattle resident who is missing, Andrew reports via email:

She hasn’t been heard from in about 36 hours and has disappeared from all methods of communication (phone, text, email, FB).

A police report has been filed with the Seattle PD with case number 23-156167.

She’s 5’2″ with a heavy build. She drives a black Tesla Model 3 (license plate unknown). I think she was last seen in the Kent area.