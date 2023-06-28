LIBRARIES: Here’s why the Southwest Branch is closing earlier two days a week

Thanks to Thomas for the tip and photo. He went to the Southwest Branch Library (9010 35th SW) last night, expecting it to be open until 8 pm as it has been on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but discovered new “summer hours” that have this branch open 10 am-6 pm seven days a week. We checked with the Seattle Public Library, which says the early closures for this and three other branches (outside West Seattle) are because the branches are not fully air-conditioned. The “summer hours” were announced on the library website earlier this month. The Southwest Branch is in line for more A/C, though; we’re checking on the latest plan for when it’ll be installed.

P.S. SPL also pointed out to us that the Southwest Branch has something new (and temporary) – a short-story dispenser!