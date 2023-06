This morning, the fishing action at Seacrest is on the pier instead of from the pier. Until 11 am, kids under 14 are welcome to try their luck – poles provided – at the portable pond the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club has set up and stocked with trout:

This is an annual tradition that the club offers as a chance for kids to learn about fishing, free. Seacrest is at 1660 Harbor SW (home of the Water Taxi, Alki Kayak Tours, and Marination ma kai).