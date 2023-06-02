That flag led the Youth Mini-Parade following the White Center Pride flag-raising last night at the parklet outside Mac’s Triangle Pub (Delridge/Roxbury/16th). It was a gift from WC Pride to the Community School of West Seattle, meant to replace the one stolen from CSWS earlier this week (as reported here in Crime Watch). Our coverage of the flag-raising and parade is on partner site White Center Now.

P.S. White Center Pride, a nonprofit, is raising money to cover its costs of events including this one and Saturday’s street festival in downtown WC via an online silent auction starting Saturday morning – preview the items here.