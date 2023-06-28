West Seattle, Washington

Brown water in Morgan Junction

June 28, 2023 5:38 pm
Latest report of brown water is from Aaron in Morgan Junction. As always, if this happens to you, call it in to Seattle Public Utilities, 206-386-1800, even if you think someone else in your area has reported it. The discoloration is usually sediment – mostly rust – stirred up in the pipes by unusual activity, from hydrant testing to firefighting to a line break. (No recent reports of the latter two in West Seattle, though sometimes brown water brings the first word of a break.)

  Little One June 28, 2023 (6:22 pm)
    Thanks for reporting this! We saw the brown water in our tap and figured to check the blog. Will report to SPU as well.

