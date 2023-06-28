Brown water in Morgan Junction

Latest report of brown water is from Aaron in Morgan Junction. As always, if this happens to you, call it in to Seattle Public Utilities, 206-386-1800, even if you think someone else in your area has reported it. The discoloration is usually sediment – mostly rust – stirred up in the pipes by unusual activity, from hydrant testing to firefighting to a line break. (No recent reports of the latter two in West Seattle, though sometimes brown water brings the first word of a break.)