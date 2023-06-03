West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

68℉

Brown water in Alki area

June 3, 2023 5:13 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

We’re continuing to keep track of brown-water reports, since there’s no public log for them. This afternoon, Dani reported, “Just letting you know that we’re experiencing brown water. We notified SPU and they let us know they are doing maintenance on a fire hydrant that will affect the water for anywhere from 1-24 hours. For reference we are near Alki off Admiral and Lander.” Earlier we got a report of a hydrant-testing sighting but no accompanying water discoloration at the time. If it happens to you, report it to SPU ta 206-386-1800.

Share This

No Replies to "Brown water in Alki area"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.