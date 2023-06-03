Brown water in Alki area

We’re continuing to keep track of brown-water reports, since there’s no public log for them. This afternoon, Dani reported, “Just letting you know that we’re experiencing brown water. We notified SPU and they let us know they are doing maintenance on a fire hydrant that will affect the water for anywhere from 1-24 hours. For reference we are near Alki off Admiral and Lander.” Earlier we got a report of a hydrant-testing sighting but no accompanying water discoloration at the time. If it happens to you, report it to SPU ta 206-386-1800.