BIZNOTE: Another Admiral vacancy filled

Thanks to Christina for the tip. If you look closely at the “Coming Soon” signs that have popped up in the corner space of 2701 California SW (next to The Good Society), you’ll see the first “o” is the logo for Seattle Yarn. The store, currently at 5633 California SW (where the space is listed as available for lease), has more than a quarter-century of history; its current owners took over five years ago. Their store is closed Mondays so we couldn’t stop in to inquire about the new plan, but we have sent a message and hope to hear back.