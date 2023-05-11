WHALES: Orcas off Alki

Transient killer whales are back in Elliott Bay right now, reports Kersti Muul. They’re in view off the promenade – we were just briefly in the area and while we didn’t see the whales, we did see the boats watching them.
West Seattle, Washington
Does anyone recognize the boat that is following much too close for the whale safety?We looked on marine traffic, and they cannot be identified so it must be they have removed their maritime beacons. Way way too close.We reported to the cost guard
It’s the swiftsure..I see them as well
I saw them a few days ago on the ferry following super close to the orcas. They were following them.
Is anyone able to send me an invite to the whatsup app for the orcas? Thank you.
They rounded Alki Point very close.. They are currently halfway between Vashon and Blake Island.Chainsaw is in this group 11:56
I just saw several through binoculars. Close in to the E side of Blake, traveling N.
Directional changes, perhaps a predation event in between Blake and Vashon Island whales have flipped for now. Viewing from Me Kwa Mooks
Here is the link to my WhatsApp text alert service for wildlife, which most of the time is killer whales!https://chat.whatsapp.com/HGBsLuyjQCuIMnlLbm4kiE
