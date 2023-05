That photo was texted by a reader a short time ago, reporting a “crazy windstorm” at 3:05 am, noting, “I’ve never had our cans blown over in addition to all of the recycling blown all over the yard.” We were off watch by then so we missed it, but the National Weather Service notes “strong, gusty winds … with passing showers” around that time and the Sea-Tac wind gauge showing a gust up to 43 mph.