WEST SEATTLE SCENE: The Junction’s new flower baskets are here!

Another sign it’s almost summer – the West Seattle Junction Association‘s flower baskets arrived today! As we first reported back in January, WSJA is using a new grower this year – Van Wingerden Greenhouses – and though this year’s 93 flower baskets are bigger, they need less water.

Again this year, WSJA offered flower-basket “adoption” to help cover the costs; WSB is among the dozens of businesses and individuals who pitched in. P.S. The Junction’s biggest event of the year, West Seattle Summer Fest, is now just two months away – Friday through Sunday, July 14-16.