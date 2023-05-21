WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two assaulted by thwarted catalytic-converter thief

5:07 PM: Matt reports this happened around 3 pm today:

During our CYO Pentathlon event at West Seattle Stadium, two parents were bear-maced when they encountered someone stealing catalytic converters in the parking lot. One car had one taken, one car partially damaged when the theft was interrupted.

911 called for paramedics and police. Parents are both as okay as they can be after being maced in the face. Police are off tracking the truck – they believe they saw it hanging around Alki earlier. Picture of the person and their truck attached.