West Seattle, Washington

21 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two assaulted by thwarted catalytic-converter thief

May 21, 2023 5:07 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

5:07 PM: Matt reports this happened around 3 pm today:

During our CYO Pentathlon event at West Seattle Stadium, two parents were bear-maced when they encountered someone stealing catalytic converters in the parking lot. One car had one taken, one car partially damaged when the theft was interrupted.

911 called for paramedics and police. Parents are both as okay as they can be after being maced in the face. Police are off tracking the truck – they believe they saw it hanging around Alki earlier. Picture of the person and their truck attached.

We don’t have the report # yet but if you think you’ve seen the truck, call 911.

ADDED 5:46 PM: Report # is 23-139719.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two assaulted by thwarted catalytic-converter thief"

  • AlkiJames May 21, 2023 (5:25 pm)
    Wow, this guy is a real piece of work. Saw a post about this same truck siphoning gas from a van down on Alki.

  • Me May 21, 2023 (5:29 pm)
    Tell me there looking at those plates.  I hope the victims are ok.I went up against one of those guys and h we dropped the converter and ran.  Meter maid got it after I showed her it. This happen in front of right aid west seattle

  • MikeinSea May 21, 2023 (5:32 pm)
    Same truck that was siphoning gas down on Alki earlier 

  • ruckus May 21, 2023 (5:45 pm)
    I’m curious: If the truck wasn’t stolen, and if the perps can be tracked and arrested, how would the mace attack add to the charges?

