WEST SEATTLE ART: Student-created salmon surface at Westside School

For more than a decade, Westside School (WSB sponsor) has participated in the Salmon in the Schools program, learning about salmon’s life cycle while raising fry to release into Fauntleroy Creek. Now the students’ lessons have also hatched an art project – celebrated at the school this past Friday.

Among those on hand for the occasion, local Salmon in the Schools volunteers Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland. Judy told us, “To engage the community in this project, the teachers recruited a crew of granddads living at Horizon House to cut the dozens of wooden blanks for 2nd and 3nd graders to paint. Horizon House is a retirement community on First Hill, with a well-equipped woodshop for residents.” She shared a photo of the students working on the fish before the installation:

Cathy Walton is the lead salmon teacher at Westside. The students presented a song for the occasion, which was intended to thank their helpers, along with gift bags and mementos:

2nd and 3rd-grade students also read salmon-themed poems.

The celebration happened during salmon-release season at Fauntleroy Creek, which continues through the end of the month.