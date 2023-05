(From SPU outage map)

11:50 AM: Thanks for the tip. Just added to the Seattle Public Utilities water-trouble map, an outage in Admiral, affecting at least 124 customers. The cause is listed as “emergency repair”; we’re asking SPU for details.

(WSB photo)

12:18 PM: The SPU crew that’s working on this is on 44th SW north of Holgate (44th is closed as a result). They confirm it’s a water-main break and they’re starting repairs.