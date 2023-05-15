TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, May 15th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

We’re still under a Heat Advisory alert until 8 pm tonight. Today’s forecast: Sunny, mid-80s., possible pm thunderstorms. Sunrise was at 5:32 am; sunset will be at 8:40 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including later runs Friday and Saturday nights.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!