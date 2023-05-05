TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info, 3rd day of closure for ramp to NB 99

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, May 5th. This is the third full day of closure for the ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99, after a huge hole shut it down Tuesday evening:

(WSB photo)

WSDOT told us Thursday that the repair work is so far on schedule, which means they expect to reopen the ramp by May 13th. Meantime, you can get to NB 99 via the 1st Avenue South Bridge, or by using the WS Bridge’s 1st Avenue South exit and getting onto 99 in SODO.

TRANSIT

Metro – Downtown-bound buses that usually take the high bridge to NB 99 are detouring while the ramp is closed. Otherwise, regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, which means later evening runs tonight and tomorrow.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

OTHER SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rainy and breezy, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise was at 5:46 am; sunset will be at 8:27 pm.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!