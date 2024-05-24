Watch WSHS baseball in state semifinals, tidepool with beach naturalists, much more for your West Seattle Friday

(Orange-crowned Warbler photographed in Arbor Heights by Erin B. Jackson)

Here’s what’s happening – right now and in the hours ahead – from the WSB inbox and Event Calendar:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY JOG-A-THON: Your support welcome! Happening today:

Today, Roxhill Elementary School will host our Annual Jog‐A‐Thon. The Jog-A-Thon is a fundraiser where students will raise money partly to support the 5th grade overnight outdoor learning field trip to Nature Bridge. This fundraiser is a huge help to offset the cost of the trip for 5th graders, staff, and chaperones to attend, including transportation costs, meals, and other expenses. During this 4-night stay, students engage in various outdoor learning activities that build students’ self-confidence, team building skills and knowledge of physical sciences. It has been a tradition for many years that each 5th grade class attends an outdoor learning education overnight field trip. It is the experience of a lifetime! In addition to supporting the 5th grade outdoor field trip, money raised may go toward funding other school field trips. If you would like to donate to our fundraising effort, click the link.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: First day of thes season for volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists! The tide bottoms out at -2.5 feet just after noon; they’ll be at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near Colman Pool) 10:30 am-1:30 pm.

MEMORIAL DAY POPPIES: Get yours at American Legion Post 160 today and through Memorial Day weekend. (3618 SW Alaska)

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SKYLARK: Caspian Coberly, Ben Root, No Monaco. Doors at 6 pm, music at 7, $15 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WATCH WSHS IN STATE BASEBALL SEMIFINALS: West Seattle High School plays Eastside Catholic in the state 3A baseball championship semifinals in Pasco at 7 pm but we’re told by a team parent that the game will be streamed onscreen here in West Seattle at Good Society, so join fans there! (California/Lander)

GUITAR CONCERT: Tracy Moore and Peter Janson at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), 7 pm, no cover.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: In-store performance by Girl and Girl, celebrating their album release, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION FC: Second home match at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm vs. Lane United FC – tickets available online.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ AT REVELRY ROOM: DJ E-Pop, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

REMINDER – EARLY CLOSING TIME STARTS AT ALKI: Starting tonight, through late September, the park officially closes at 10:30 pm – here’s our report on the announcement.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!