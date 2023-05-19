West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: West Seattle HS Cheer Team seeking co-coach

May 19, 2023 10:32 am
Plenty to cheer for in the West Seattle High School athletic program this year. Cheer itself is a sport – and the team is looking for a co-coach! Coach Nadine Nguyen asked us to share the announcement:

West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team is looking for a New Coach to join their award-winning cheer team.

He/She will assist in coaching student athletes in competitive cheer techniques to prepare them for events and competitions. Preferably with stunting and competition experience.

If interested, please contact Coach Nadine Nguyen at nmnguyen@seattleschools.org

