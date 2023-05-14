UPDATE: Basement fire at house on Pigeon Point

5:56 PM: Seattle Fire has a full response arriving at what firefighters described to dispatch as a basement fire in a house in the 3600 block of 22nd SW on Pigeon Point [map]. Updates to come.

6:01 PM: Firefighters tell dispatch they have the fire under control. They’ve searched the house to be sure no one was inside. No word of any injuries so far.

6:13 PM: Firefighters have declared the fire “tapped” (out).

6:21 PM: As we finally arrive from the other end of the peninsula, firefighters are wrapping up. Adding photos.

6:26 PM: We talked to incident command at the scene. No one was home, no one hurt. The fire was confined to one room in the basement. SFD’s investigator is on the way to determine how it started.