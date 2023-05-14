West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

79℉

UPDATE: Basement fire at house on Pigeon Point

May 14, 2023 5:56 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Pigeon Point | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

5:56 PM: Seattle Fire has a full response arriving at what firefighters described to dispatch as a basement fire in a house in the 3600 block of 22nd SW on Pigeon Point [map]. Updates to come.

6:01 PM: Firefighters tell dispatch they have the fire under control. They’ve searched the house to be sure no one was inside. No word of any injuries so far.

6:13 PM: Firefighters have declared the fire “tapped” (out).

6:21 PM: As we finally arrive from the other end of the peninsula, firefighters are wrapping up. Adding photos.

6:26 PM: We talked to incident command at the scene. No one was home, no one hurt. The fire was confined to one room in the basement. SFD’s investigator is on the way to determine how it started.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Basement fire at house on Pigeon Point"

  • Anna May 14, 2023 (6:13 pm)
    Reply

    We live next door. Six trucks are on sight & smoke is still coming from the house.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.