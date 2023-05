1:57 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” for a possible house fire at 45th/Findlay. The initial report is “garage on fire adjacent to the house, possible house involvement as well.”

2:02 AM: First unit on scene confirms it’s a “working fire.”

2:18 AM: Thanks to Janet for the photo. Firefighters are still working on the garage fire. No report of any injuries so far. Some units are being dismissed.