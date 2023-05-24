Remembering Laurie Joe (Holdridge) Treosti, 1948-2023

Family and friends are remembering Laurie Jo (Holdridge) Treosti, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

LAURIE JO (HOLDRIDGE) TREOSTI

October 21, 1948 ˜ January 17, 2023

Laurie Treosti passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on January 17, 2023, in Vancouver, WA, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Seattle to Robert and Jo Holdridge.

She graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1966. She received her BA in Education from Central Washington State College in 1970 and moved to Vancouver to begin her teaching career. Teaching was a passion that she enjoyed for 44 years, instilling her own love of learning in her students by empowering them to be resilient and work beyond any challenges they face. She modeled this every day in her career facing the daily challenges of having MS. She was an advocate for disability awareness. Often, former students would return to her classroom at Mill Plain Elementary to thank her for the impact she made in their lives. She made a difference to countless students and their families during her career.

While teaching, she pursued a law degree in the evenings. In 1991, she received her Juris Doctorate from Lewis and Clark Law School. She practiced law for 30 years at Boyd, Gaffney, Sowards & Treosti, focusing on Estate Planning. For 20 years before retiring from teaching she was both an educator and an attorney.

Laurie cherished time spent with her many friends and family. Her smile, wisdom, compassion and sense of humor will be missed.

Laurie is survived by her mother Jo (Holdridge) Bonzon; her brother Stuart Holdridge and wife Patty; niece Amy Holdridge, husband Ed Gallas and daughter Abby Gallas; nephew Jeff Holdridge, partner Rebecca Bailey and son Connor Holdridge; stepbrother Gary Bonzon; and stepsister Sherry Osmonovich, and husband Louie.

A celebration of Laurie’s life is being planned for this Spring/Summer. A memorial scholarship is being created to benefit Evergreen Public Schools students in Laurie’s name. Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits