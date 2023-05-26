West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

77℉

READER REPORT: Snake sighting

May 26, 2023 3:59 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

The report and photo are from Jonathan:

I was just walking to my car at 1:30 pm today, parked on the 3400 41st Ave SW block, and almost stepped on this snake. Google says it’s a gopher snake. I was wondering if it could be a pet. I gave my neighbors a head’s up, but thought I might broaden the work in case someone lost their pet. Or, you know, beware of the snake, even though it shouldn’t be venomous.

One of our favorite sources for “co-existing with wildlife” info, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, says that is indeed one of the common snakes in our state, with habitat generally “deserts, grasslands, and open woodlands.” It is indeed NOT venomous – it kills prey by squeezing, and it’s good to have around because rodents are among favorite prey.

Share This

4 Replies to "READER REPORT: Snake sighting"

  • WS Mom May 26, 2023 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    That is so cool! I never see snakes around here anymore and they are so helpful. 

  • Cat Mom May 26, 2023 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    I just googled the picture and the information I got was it’s a Bullsnake. This snake’s coloration provides it with excellent camouflage in its habitat. The bullsnake is non-venomous and kills its prey by strangulation. However, it can inflict a painful bite. When threatened, a bullsnake can mimic a venomous rattlesnake by puffing up its body, shaking its tail, and hissing.

    • WSB May 26, 2023 (5:20 pm)
      Reply

      Bull snake is an alternate name for gopher snake.

  • Beto May 26, 2023 (5:13 pm)
    Reply

    Wow! I have never heard of venomous snakes in the Puget Sound, but that “pet” looks scary! I think it is a gopher snake and they’re good for the environment.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.