JUNE PREVIEW: Here’s how to join in WestSide Baby’s summer diaper drive

If you’ve been here more than a few years, you might remember WestSide Baby‘s summertime “Stuff the Bus” diaper drives. The White Center-headquartered nonprofit is moving beyond the bus and inviting you to get involved “From the Bottom Up” in June and July:

From the Bottom Up is our community’s largest diaper drive and your opportunity to help ensure babies have the diapers they need to be healthy and happy. Having enough clean diapers is foundational to a baby’s ability to grow and thrive. From the first precious newborn diaper all the way through the potty-training years, WestSide Baby supplies families with the basics their children need. Caregivers experience tremendous relief, both financially and emotionally, knowing they are able to meet their babies’ needs. Host a diaper drive, donate dollars for diapers, or simply send a box of diapers to WestSide Baby today!

Go here to find out how to help in any or all of those ways – and to see WS Baby’s current “most needed” list. You’re also welcome to attend the all-ages kickoff event Thursday (June 1st), 5-7 pm at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW – same folks who are soon expanding to Alki).

