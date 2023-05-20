HELPING: Local cleanups on ‘One Seattle Day of Service’

Were you among the estimated 4,000+ volunteers who pitched in for “One Seattle Day of Service“ today? We have pics from two West Seattle sites. First, Sally Heit tells us about the cleanup at the former Seattle Lutheran High School campus on the north edge of The Junction:

On the One Seattle Day of Service, a bunch of volunteers and I spent the morning really cleaning up the Landscaping around the former Seattle Lutheran High School campus and parking lot. Craig Bowen, parishioner of Hope Church, provided a Cedar Grove Composting truck so we could take down some overgrown trees as well as other debris. The truck holds 25 yards and we filled it! We still have more to do but hopefully we have made the area around the campus more open and friendly to the neighborhood and those who walk. It was exciting to see the progress!!

In High Point, one of the “opening acts” for today’s West Seattle Bee Festival was a neighborhood cleanup with a swarm of volunteers. We saw a couple still on patrol during the heart of the festival:

And we noticed the results of volunteers’ work:

If you missed the chance to help today, there are many other opportunities throughout the year – we put them in our Event Calendar when we get word of them, and you can also connect with the prolific group A Cleaner Alki, for one.