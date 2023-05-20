HAPPENING NOW: Get ready for Sunday’s West Seattle 5K

(WSB photo)

Lucile, Shelyenne, and Lilly are helping with packet pickup for tomorrow’s West Seattle 5K – if you’ve registered, you have until 5 pm to go get yours at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) and avoid the pre-race crush tomorrow. Might just be a record-setting turnout, according to Athena from the West Seattle High School PTSA, who sent this photo earlier:

(Photo sent by Athena)

The WSHS PTSA presents and benefits from the WS5K, which has more than 1,000 runners and walkers signed up so far. It starts at 61st/Alki at 9:30 am tomorrow; late registration/packet pickup is on site starting at 8:30 am. Alki/Harbor Avenues will be closed for the WS5K starting at 8 am, and that’s why “road closed” signs are already staged along side streets