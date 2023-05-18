West Seattle, Washington

GIVING: Local PTA says coffee shop that often gave should now receive

May 18, 2023 6:03 pm
 How to help | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

If you’re going to get coffee and/or baked goods tomorrow, Genesee Hill Elementary PTA suggests you consider Hotwire Coffee. Here’s why:

Get your Foxy Latte or any other drink on Friday, May 19th, 2023. Hotwire Coffeehouse has supported Genesee Hill Elementary School all year by donating 20% of proceeds to our PTA on the 3rd Friday of each month. This month, we are donating it back to them. Hotwire was recently hit (for the 3rd time in a year) with a break-in where their safe and baked goods were stolen. Let’s support our beloved local coffeehouse by giving them your business – buy coffee for your office mates, significant other, teachers, or a coffee gift card to last throughout the summer!!

Hotwire is at 4426 California SW, open 6:30 am-6 pm.

