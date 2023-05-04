WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; home break-in attempt; mailbox prowling

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Hotwire Coffee in The Junction has been burglarized again. The break-in happened on Tuesday and was reported to police on Wednesday, according to the narrative we obtained from SPD today. The police report says it happened around 4:42 am Tuesday, when “three suspects were caught on video surveillance breaking into (the) business. The suspects gained entry to the property by ramming and damaging a large metal gate on the north side of the property … The suspects damaged another gate within the property in order to access the front door of the business. Next, the suspects kicked in the front door of the business … Once inside, the suspects located a small safe underneath the counter/register.” The narrative says they then took the safe and “two containers of donuts.” Hotwire posted images on social media, noting that this was Hotwire’s third burglary in one year. If you have any information, the SPD case # is 23-119912.

HOME BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: From a reader in the Admiral area:

Between 3 and 4 am (Wednesday) while I was away, this person went to both front and back doors, smashed my front Ring doorbell camera, pried off my back-door camera, cut my front screen door and also removed the batteries from my mole repeller stakes in the back yard (maybe he thought they were surveilling him?) He did not gain entry but seemed to lurk for around 30 minutes. Please be on the lookout for this guy, I got some great pictures of him and will be filing a police report.

MAILBOX PROWLING: Sent by Kevin: