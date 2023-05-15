FOLLOWUP: Two days after Alki shooting death, early-closure plan announced, and other updates

(WSB photo from Saturday)

Two days after Saturday evening’s deadly shooting near Alki’s Whale Tail Park, a few updates:

-No arrests yet, according to Seattle Police. (They say the arrest of a teenager with a gun during the investigation was not related; that 15-year-old was booked into the Youth Services Center for unlawful gun possession.)

-No other information to release beyond what they said Saturday.

-The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

-As we noted earlier today, Parks is planning to close Alki Beach Park (and Golden Gardens) early again this summer. Here’s the announcement sent out since our inquiry:

Seattle Parks and Recreation will enact a second-phase pilot shortening the hours at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach during the 2023 summer months from 4 A.M.-10:30 P.M. from May 26-September 4. And a return to 4 A.M. – 11:30 P.M after September 5th. The shortened hours will assist in addressing dangerous and/or illegal behavior typical of summer evening uses at these two parks in response to public input and nearby community complaints. This program is a pilot and will be reviewed at a Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners meeting after the Summer to help determine the best operating hours for the public. This review will be informed by public comments from the questionnaire below, public comment given at the Board meeting, and data collected throughout the pilot period. During the Summer 2023 Season, Seattle Parks and Recreation staff, assisted by Seattle Police Department staff, will begin closing down these two beach locations starting at 10:00 P.M. Public input can be provided here. Additionally, designated fire pits will be available for beach fires this summer beginning Saturday (of Memorial Day weekend).

(The announcement seems to have some date discrepancies so we’re checking back with Parks on those.) This will be the third summer of early closings; they followed the same Memorial Day to Labor Daywindow last year; in 2021, Parks made the change after two major incidents in June of that year, the shooting that killed Tilorae Shepherd and the chaotic social-media-organized gathering that drew thousands.

5:10 PM: Parks’ announcement has the correct dates now.