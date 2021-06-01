West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

72℉

FOLLOWUP: Here’s what’s in the police reports from Saturday’s Alki Beach bedlam

June 1, 2021 6:15 pm
|      13 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Here’s what we have found out today after requesting police reports from Saturday night’s Alki Beach bedlam.

As reported in our as-it-happened coverage, the crowd that showed up for a social-media-organized megaparty got to be so big, Seattle Police and Parks closed the beach and cleared the street. Police reports show an estimate in the thousands by nightfall.

(Saturday photo by David Hutchinson)

The next day, SPD said three people had been arrested. So far, the reports we’ve read show that only one was booked into jail, a 20-year-old Puyallup woman who was released Monday, after spending two nights in jail for investigation of assault and obstructing officers. The police report says the arrest happened while police were clearing the area around 9:30 pm. They say she “shoved an officer in the face with both hands” while they were trying to push the crowd back. The report says the officer suffered “pain but no other readily apparent injury.” The woman faces potential misdemeanor charges. 2 other people were detained for involvement in what police called a “large fistfight,” taken to the precinct and questioned, then released and told not to return to the beach.

The man from whom a gun was seized, as noted in the SPD Blotter report on Sunday, was not arrested. He wasn’t a visitor for the beach party, either – the police-report narrative says he’s an Alki resident. The parking lot in which he was seen “pacing” with a gun is next to his apartment. When police arrived, the report says, they asked him “to secure his weapon and walk out to the street to speak with officers. (He) complied with that request, though he simply placed his pistol in his pocket before walking out to meet us.” He told the officers he had armed himself in self-defense after a confrontation with someone parking in the lot without authorization. They noted he seemed and smelled intoxicated and asked him “if he was aware of the danger he caused by handling a firearm while intoxicated.” He claimed he had a concealed-pistol license but police couldn’t find an evidence of that; they seized the gun as evidence.

No arrest was made in the street robbery reported that night, but here’s what the police report says happened: Just before 8 pm, they were flagged down by the victim, who said she and her friends had been “jumped” by four people who pushed down her and her friends and kicked them, then stole her phone. A tracker briefly showed the phone was nearby but then was deactivated before it could be found. Seattle Fire medics were called to tend to head lacerations the victim had suffered.

Otherwise, the report narratives overlap to some degree, but the major problem mentioned, repeatedly, was large fistfights. There were no reports of shots fired. One DUI arrest was reported in the Alki area, but police say it’s not clear whether the person was in the area for the beach party or not.

One other note from the reports: Some of the officers were from the Community Response Group, a roving team that SPD assigns to situations when they feel reinforcements are needed, particularly protests.

Share This

13 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Here's what's in the police reports from Saturday's Alki Beach bedlam"

  • heartless June 1, 2021 (6:47 pm)
    Reply

    Well, that was fun to read after the other comment thread wherein everyone was clutching their pearls and decrying the state of humanity.

    Can we just reflect on how hilarious it is that the one gun violation stemmed from a drunk Alki resident trying to defend parking spaces?  Does it get more West Seattle than this? And just add in everyone bemoaning the violent ne’er-do-wells who came to pillage Alki only to have, in the cold light of day, a report like this written–just a cherry on top.

    Hilarious. Thanks to all involved.

    • Bradley June 1, 2021 (7:37 pm)
      Reply

      Or, maybe SPD did a great job to keep everyone safe. 

    • Javeed June 1, 2021 (7:43 pm)
      Reply

      Agreed

    • Auntie June 1, 2021 (7:43 pm)
      Reply

      I was kinda wondering where in the Second Amendment it states that you have the right to bear arms to protect your beloved parking lot. Maybe somewhere in the fine print…Anyway, thanks to SPD for doing a great job of keeping this whole mess under control – locals and visitors alike.

    • The Admiral June 1, 2021 (8:07 pm)
      Reply

      The comments from the night of and morning after were so full of racially coded language I was wondering if I was on Staten Island instead of West Seattle Island.  The concealed weapon arrest turning out to be a drunk Alki resident?  Almost too perfect.  

  • Marcus Tiro June 1, 2021 (7:27 pm)
    Reply

    So, 3 arrests, 2 from a fistfight.  No weapons violations from partygoers. One robbery. And how many thousands of dollars spent on this show of force? or rather this farce?When people complain that cops can’t respond to 9-1-1 calls fast enough, they might ask whether it’s because the police are engaging in these kinds of performances rather than, you know, actually keeping people safe.

    • ltfd June 1, 2021 (8:20 pm)
      Reply

      Marcus, they were keeping people safe.

    • Auntie June 1, 2021 (8:26 pm)
      Reply

      I prefer to think (and I believe many will agree) that the SPD did a great job of minimizing the idiocy. With that many people, this could have easily turned into a full-blown riot scene, fueled by alcohol and drugs. I believe that they did a good job of keeping people safe. Would you rather they had not shown up and just let everyone run amok? You can see how bad it is on a regular weekend with the racers and noise, imagine if they had just let these thousand people do as they pleased with no visible police presence. In a crowd this big, there would surely be those that wanted to just make some trouble. Look at what happened to many of the peaceful protests on Capitol Hill when the troublemakers showed up.

    • Anne June 1, 2021 (8:30 pm)
      Reply

      LE just can’t win- either don’t do enough – or do too much. Given that a similar TikTok generated event happened in Huntington Beach,CA several days earlier resulting in many arrests- Seattle SPD were being prepared. What a disservice calling their jobs “performances” & perhaps their very presence actually did keep people safe. 

    • Ugh June 1, 2021 (8:38 pm)
      Reply

      This is some of the crap that makes me write my councilmember and say “yeah, slash the budget.  What a waste”.  In this narrative I learned that if bad things ARE happening (person getting jumped), no one will be arrested, people fighting will be arrested but not charged, and that the only way to get arrested AND charged is if you attack an actual police officer.  Residents are in more danger from the weirdo gun-toting neighbor than anyone from the party.  Have you ever seen a “preventative” police response like this in a poor neighborhood?  This is absolutely performative, for the benefit of the loudest complainers in the city.

  • Billiam June 1, 2021 (8:22 pm)
    Reply

    I like how you went from force to farce, very clever. 

  • Jort June 1, 2021 (8:27 pm)
    Reply

    Did the police report mention how many thousands of taxpayer dollars in overtime were spent to break up a couple fistfights and take a gun away from a paranoid drunk dude? I’d be curious to hear that figure. 

  • CarDriver June 1, 2021 (8:43 pm)
    Reply

    Jort. Money well spent.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.