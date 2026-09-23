TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped-car crash on 35th SW

4:18 PM: Police are on their way to what’s reported as a 2-car crash, with one “flipped,” in the 7500 block of 35th SW. Updates to come.

4:21 PM: One vehicle is described as a Ford Explorer whose driver is reported to have fled the scene, NB on 35th then EB on SW Webster; the other vehicle is described as a Mazda sedan. The driver they’re looking for is described as a Black man around 40, 6′, “long dreads,” green hoodie, jeans.

4:38 PM: Thanks to Nelson for sending the photo added above, which shows the crash was on the NB side of 35th right by the Clearview eye clinic. SFD had initially sent a rescue response but says nobody ended up trapped, so they downsized. Live camera (just south of the crash scene) shows traffic is getting through both ways, although slowly.

4:47 PM: Officers just told dispatch a third car was “involved,” a Volkswagen (as shown in the photo).