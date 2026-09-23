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TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped-car crash on 35th SW

September 23, 2026 4:18 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

4:18 PM: Police are on their way to what’s reported as a 2-car crash, with one “flipped,” in the 7500 block of 35th SW. Updates to come.

4:21 PM: One vehicle is described as a Ford Explorer whose driver is reported to have fled the scene, NB on 35th then EB on SW Webster; the other vehicle is described as a Mazda sedan. The driver they’re looking for is described as a Black man around 40, 6′, “long dreads,” green hoodie, jeans.

4:38 PM: Thanks to Nelson for sending the photo added above, which shows the crash was on the NB side of 35th right by the Clearview eye clinic. SFD had initially sent a rescue response but says nobody ended up trapped, so they downsized. Live camera (just south of the crash scene) shows traffic is getting through both ways, although slowly.

4:47 PM: Officers just told dispatch a third car was “involved,” a Volkswagen (as shown in the photo).

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2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped-car crash on 35th SW"

  • N7OEP September 23, 2026 (4:22 pm)
    Reply

    SFD radio reports vehicle on its roof, all occupants out.

    • WSB September 23, 2026 (5:17 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks, as you probably know if you have access to SFD radio beyond the automated dispatch channel, it’s encrypted to the rest of the world, but the PIOs (with whom we met early on to talk about the situation) have been pushing out more info sooner as a result. However, we sorely miss the early access to details such as whether “flipped” or “overturned” vehicle turns out to be “on its side” or “on its roof.” Thanks again to reader Nelson for the photo, as I was wheel-less at the time – TR

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