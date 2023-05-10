Ferry terminal project, police updates, festival fundraiser @ Fauntleroy Community Association

Toplines from last night’s Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting:

FERRY TERMINAL PROJECT: The FCA board’s liaison with Washington State Ferries, Frank Immel, had news. The next advisory group meeting for the terminal-replacement project – first one in months – is set for 6 pm June 7th. (WSF has not yet announced this.) The plan to restore three-boat service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run remains on hold because of vessel and staffing shortages. Immel also said fare increases are a possibility as legislators seek to have WSF cover more of its operating costs.

POLICE UPDATES: Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Martin Rivera said the most dramatic trend is the one that’s been mentioned at many community meetings lately – auto theft is up dramatically. In the precinct’s jurisdiction (West Seattle and South Park), thefts are running 100 vehicles ahead of the total at this point last year; part of that, he attributed to the notorious “TikTok Challenge” that has spiked thefts of Hyundais and Kias.

FCA president Mike Dey reminded everyone that the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meets at the precinct at 6 pm Thursday (tomorrow) and will include SPD’s Parking Enforcement Unit – with topics including RPZs, a special area of interest in Fauntleroy areas near the ferry dock. Capt. Rivera said Parking Enforcement, which is back in SPD after a turbulent time outside it, has a new leader.

COMMUNITY SURVEY: FCA will send one out this year, likely this fall. They decided not to send one out while the West Seattle Bridge was closed, feeling it likely would have been dominated by bridge-related issues that would soon be resolved.

FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: Last month’s fundraiser at Endolyne Joe’s raised $2,700 for the festival – which is entirely powered by donations and volunteers. $1,500 was from restaurant proceeds on the fundraiser day/night, and $1,200 was from the gift-basket raffle. This year’s festival is scheduled for Sunday, October 15th.

NEXT MEETING: The FCA board meets at 7 pm second Tuesdays at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, with community members always welcome.